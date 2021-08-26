Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.92 and last traded at $153.92. 4,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,805,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.