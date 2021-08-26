International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 161,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.