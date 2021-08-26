International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 1,387,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59. International Paper has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

