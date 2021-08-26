International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

