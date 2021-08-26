International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 87,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.