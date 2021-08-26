Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by Barclays from $540.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.17.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $555.61 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.02. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

