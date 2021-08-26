Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $529.17.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.02. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

