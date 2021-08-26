Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $584.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $474.00 to $584.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 24.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.