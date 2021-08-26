Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 332,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.