Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 501.8% from the July 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

