Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.96

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
