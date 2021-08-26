Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

