Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%.
Shares of ICMB opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.59.
Several brokerages recently commented on ICMB. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.
