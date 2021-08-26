Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CAE (TSE: CAE) recently:

8/23/2021 – CAE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE CAE opened at C$35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.53. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

