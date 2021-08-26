Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 233% compared to the average daily volume of 1,573 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 379.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SelectQuote by 105,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

