Investors Buy High Volume of Vail Resorts Put Options (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,332 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,343% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $298.60 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

