Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,421 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

ACM stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

