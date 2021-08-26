IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.18.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $152.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,974 shares of company stock worth $4,449,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

