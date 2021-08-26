iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPW. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

IPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 202,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. iPower has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

