ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.16. 2,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,457,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,054,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

