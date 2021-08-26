iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 318,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 398,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,587. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20.

