iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.