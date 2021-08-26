iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

USIG stock remained flat at $$60.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 206,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

