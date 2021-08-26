iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 49,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.