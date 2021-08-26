iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

