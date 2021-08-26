iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Rollins Financial’s 7th Largest Position

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. 19,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $102.93.

