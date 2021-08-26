iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

