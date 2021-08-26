iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 168.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $82,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 7,251,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

