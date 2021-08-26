iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is TIAA Kaspick LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TIAA Kaspick LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.6% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 673,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

