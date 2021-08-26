iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,230,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 41,188,804 shares.The stock last traded at $51.21 and had previously closed at $50.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,358,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

