iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 3,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,219. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $29.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82.

