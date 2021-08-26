iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,173,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,939. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

