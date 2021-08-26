iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.