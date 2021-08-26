iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

