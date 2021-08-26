iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $121,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

