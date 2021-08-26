iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 181.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $106.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

