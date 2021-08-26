iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $106.93 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

