Ispolink (ISP) Price Reaches $0.0020

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 115.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00780280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

