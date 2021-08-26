Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 393,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,830. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

