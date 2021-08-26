Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 393,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,830. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
