ITT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

