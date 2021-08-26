J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen Sells 2,717 Shares

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

