Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

