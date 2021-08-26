Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

