Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $574,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

