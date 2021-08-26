Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,668 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

