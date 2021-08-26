Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $180.23 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.