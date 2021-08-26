Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

