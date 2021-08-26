JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.82. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

