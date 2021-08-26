James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $38.43. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

