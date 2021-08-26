James W. Bernau Sells 2,053 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $26,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.